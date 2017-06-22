Using data from its proprietary customer database, the FAA and other industry sources, Duncan Aviation reports that as of March 31, roughly 10,000 U.S. registered business jets — that’s 73% of the fleet — have not yet complied with the FAA’s ADS-B Out mandate. Those aircraft without that equipage will essentially be grounded as of Jan. 1, 2020. “At the current rate of ADS-B adoption, about 4,760 aircraft will still need ADS-B when the mandate goes into ...
