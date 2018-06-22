The NBAA has appealed an FAA administrative decision to the next level, which in this case is to the FAA associate administrator for airports. Here is the question on appeal: Does the federal prohibition on revenue diversion—as set forth in assurance #25 for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants (as mandated by 49 U.S. Code § 47107[b]), as well as more generally by 49 U.S.C. § 47133(a)—foreclose an airport sponsor—in this case, the Town of East Hampton, New ...