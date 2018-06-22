The NBAA has appealed an FAA administrative decision to the next level, which in this case is to the FAA associate administrator for airports. Here is the question on appeal: Does the federal prohibition on revenue diversion—as set forth in assurance #25 for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants (as mandated by 49 U.S. Code § 47107[b]), as well as more generally by 49 U.S.C. § 47133(a)—foreclose an airport sponsor—in this case, the Town of East Hampton, New ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Did East Hampton Divert Airport Funds To Fight Airport Use?" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).