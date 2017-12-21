Bombardier Aerospace has achieved delivery milestones on two Challenger business jet models, the Challenger 650 and 350, the company said. The company has surpassed 200 deliveries of its Challenger 350 super-midsize aircraft and has made more than 50 deliveries of its Challenger 650 large-cabin aircraft. According to Bombardier, its Challenger 300 aircraft series have had more deliveries than any other business jet platform in the past decade, while the Challenger 600 series aircraft is the ...