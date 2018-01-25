Business aircraft activity in North America rose 2% in December from a year ago, down from a forecasted 5.6% increase, Argus International says. By operational category, fractional activity rose 4% in December, while FAR Part 135 activity rose the most during the month with a 4.6% increase. Part 91 activity, meanwhile, declined 0.5% compared to a year ago, the report said. Argus tracks aircraft arrivals and departures on all instrument flight rule flights in the U.S. (including Alaska and ...