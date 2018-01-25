Business aircraft activity in North America rose 2% in December from a year ago, down from a forecasted 5.6% increase, Argus International says. By operational category, fractional activity rose 4% in December, while FAR Part 135 activity rose the most during the month with a 4.6% increase. Part 91 activity, meanwhile, declined 0.5% compared to a year ago, the report said. Argus tracks aircraft arrivals and departures on all instrument flight rule flights in the U.S. (including Alaska and ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"December Bizav Activity Up 2% Over 2016" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).