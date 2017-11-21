DC Aviation Al Futtaim in Dubai opened a second hangar on Nov. 12, the first day of the Dubai Airshow. The 81,000-sq.-ft. building will more than double hangar capacity and enable DCAF to add two single-aisle aircraft maintenance bays and enough space for an additional workshop and equipment storage. It also will increase the number and size of aircraft that can be accommodated at the facility and allow DCAF to expand its maintenance services. Since the facility opened in ...