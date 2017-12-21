Faced with a new set of delays associated with Safran’s Silvercrest engine, Dassault Aviation has announced in December that it is terminating the development of its Falcon 5X business jet program. The French manufacturer confirmed that testing of the troubled turbofan during the third quarter of 2017 had revealed problems with the high-pressure compressor resulting in a shortfall of performance and making the 5X’s planned service entry date of 2020 now “impossible.” ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Dassault Terminates Falcon 5X Program" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).