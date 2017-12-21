Faced with a new set of delays associated with Safran’s Silvercrest engine, Dassault Aviation has announced in December that it is terminating the development of its Falcon 5X business jet program. The French manufacturer confirmed that testing of the troubled turbofan during the third quarter of 2017 had revealed problems with the high-pressure compressor resulting in a shortfall of performance and making the 5X’s planned service entry date of 2020 now “impossible.” ...