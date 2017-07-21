Dassault Aviation has appointed the Maintenance Line Station in Vienna as an authorized service center for the Falcon 900EX and Falcon 2000EX series aircraft, their EX EASy, DX and LX variants and the 2000EX, EASy, DX, LX, LXS and S variants. The line station, based at the Vienna Airport, will take over scheduled and nonscheduled maintenance and repair services under warranty and FalconCare programs. Services will be supplemented by Aero Dienst’s battery and tire ...