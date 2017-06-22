Travel Service has become Textron Aviation’s first European customer for the Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet, the company said. Travel Service is a Czech Republic-based airline. The aircraft will be used for business-aircraft charter services. The Longitude is scheduled for delivery in 2018. The Longitude made its European debut at the EBACE in Geneva. The first flight-test article made its maiden flight in October. Four test articles are now flying, and have ...
