The Corporate Angel Network raised $435,000 during its charity auction at the NBAA-BACE on Oct. 11. “We’re so grateful to the business aviation community, gathered in Las Vegas this week, for its generosity and enthusiastic support for CAN’s mission of humanitarian flying,” said CAN Executive Director Gina Russo. “Every charitable flight depends on volunteers and donors, and every flight touches the life of a patient. This event helps make those flights ...