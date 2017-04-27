Continental Motors has delivered its 5,000th CD-100 Series engine. The company, which is based in Mobile, Alabama, has produced the engine for 15 years, and the series Jet A-fueled piston engines have surpassed 5.25 million flight ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Continental Delivers Engine No. 5,000" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).