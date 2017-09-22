Clay Lacy Aviation in Seattle has earned the first North American IS-BAH Stage II registration after undergoing a rigorous third-party audit, resulting in the first stage of the registration. Only three other ground-handling operations have reached the milestone. All three are located in Europe. The achievement is a “significant milestone,” an IS-BAH program official said. The registration was created for the industry and incorporates a safety management system ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Clay Lacy Aviation Earns IS-BAH Stage II Safety Registration" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).