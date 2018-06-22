Textron Aviation now has built more than 130 Cessna Citation Latitudes since deliveries began in early 2015 and operators say the aircraft is a worthy testament to the firm’s time-proven, conservative design philosophy. This is another “Sensible Citation,” built for comfort, runway performance and everyday utility, rather than top speed and long range. To create the Latitude, engineers grafted a new 83-in.-dia. fuselage, the largest ever for a Citation, to the ...