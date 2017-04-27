CIT Group marked the end of an era April 4 as the financial holding company exited the aircraft leasing market and closed the sale of its commercial aircraft leasing business to Avolon Holdings for a final purchase price of $10.4 billion. Avolon is an international aircraft leasing company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bohai Capital Holding Co. Ltd. The deal was first announced in October, and CIT Commercial Air was rumored to be for sale long before then, including at Istat Americas 2016 ...