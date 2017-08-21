Cirrus Aircraft says its new Vision Jet is a clear winner. The manufacturer reports deposits in hand for more than 600 of the single-engine aircraft, representing five years of production. First delivery occurred last December and as of August the plane maker had handed over six more. All totaled, the company plans to deliver more than 30 of the seven-seat “personal” jets this year and more than double that figure in 2018. Ultimately, Cirrus intends to boost production to a ...