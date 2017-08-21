In July, a Cessna 182 powered by an SMA compression-ignition engine flew nonstop from Olympia, Washington, to the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin — a 1,485-nm journey that also involved 75 min. of holding. In the doing, the SMA SR305-230E consumed just 80 gal. of Jet-A. Soloy Aviation Solutions pilot Tony Uhl and Soloy Chief Engineer and copilot Steve Phoenix climbed the reengined and EASA-certified Skylane to a VFR altitude of 17,500 ft. and set the engine power to 60%. ...