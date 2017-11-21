CenTex Aerospace is offering increased gross weight conversions to the King Air 350 turboprop with a new STC. Final approval is expected this month on the Halo 350 that increases MTW to 15,950 lb. from 15,000 lb. Operators will be able to load an additional 950 lb. of payload, such as passengers, baggage, cargo and fuel. An extra 950 lb. of fuel, for example, provides an additional 560 mi. of range, the company said. The additional 950 lb. equates to four more passengers with ...
