Business flight activity in May rose 6.5% overall, with increases in all operational and aircraft categories. Activity by large and midsize jets posted the biggest gains in May compared to a year ago, with large jet activity up 9.3% and midsize jet activity up 9.2%. Turboprop activity rose 5.3%, while light jet activity rose 3.8%, according to Argus International’s TraqPak Business Aircraft Activity report. The report tracks IFR activity in the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii, the ...