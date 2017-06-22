Bombardier said it used biofuels supplied by AEG Fuels to fly its Learjet 75, Challenger 350 and 650, and Global 6000 jets to the European Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition in Geneva. The fuel was produced by AltAir Fuels, which begins the process with used cooking oils, and supplied by Netherlands-based SkyNRG to the KLM Jet Center in Amsterdam, where the business jets were fueled for their flights. The fuels are produced from renewable resources and are considered ...
