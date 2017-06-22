More than ever, business jet customers are choosing which jet to buy based on criteria beyond how far the aircraft flies. Customers desire a smooth ride, a comfortable cabin, an elegant interior and the kind of connectivity they have at home or at the office. “Cabin comfort and sophistication are top priorities for our customers,” said David Coleal, Bombardier Business Aircraft president. To that end, Bombardier has launched a new, contemporary cabin for its Global 5000 and ...