More than ever, business jet customers are choosing which jet to buy based on criteria beyond how far the aircraft flies. Customers desire a smooth ride, a comfortable cabin, an elegant interior and the kind of connectivity they have at home or at the office. “Cabin comfort and sophistication are top priorities for our customers,” said David Coleal, Bombardier Business Aircraft president. To that end, Bombardier has launched a new, contemporary cabin for its Global 5000 and ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Bombardier Unveils â€˜Premierâ€™ Cabin For Global 5000/6000" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).