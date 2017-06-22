Bombardier is now offering Ka-band high-speed internet on new Challenger 650s and as a retrofit on in-service Challenger 604, 605 and 650 jets through its service network. Ka-band high speed internet allows passengers to browse the web, stream online media, and host a video conference seamlessly as they would in their homes or offices. Bombardier says it is the first manufacturer to offer the Ka-band system, which operates by satellite, for business aircraft in the medium category. The ...