Bombardier is now offering Ka-band high-speed internet on new Challenger 650s and as a retrofit on in-service Challenger 604, 605 and 650 jets through its service network. Ka-band high speed internet allows passengers to browse the web, stream online media, and host a video conference seamlessly as they would in their homes or offices. Bombardier says it is the first manufacturer to offer the Ka-band system, which operates by satellite, for business aircraft in the medium category. The ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Bombardier Offering Ka-Band On New Challenger 650s" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).