Bombardier Aerospace and its largest union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, have reached a new collective labor agreement at its Wichita ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Bombardier, Machinists Sign Five-Year Labor Contract" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).