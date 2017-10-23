In acquiring Aurora Flight Sciences, Boeing is bringing in-house one of the most diverse and innovative portfolios of research programs in aerospace. Aurora is a specialist in unmanned aircraft and autonomous systems, but also a supplier of composite aerostructures to Bell Helicopters, Sikorsky, Northrop Grumman and others. Headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, Aurora will operate as a subsidiary under Boeing Engineering, Test and Technology, the company’s central R&D organization. ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Boeing Acquires Aurora Flight Sciences In Surprise Purchase" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).