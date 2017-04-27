1. Signature Updates BLUESky AvGas and TailWins Programs Signature Flight Support has added new features and benefits to its TailWins rewards program specifically for AvGas users. Pilots are now rewarded for their AvGas purchases with 10 TailWins rewards points for every gallon purchased. They are instantly redeemable for cash-equivalent gift cards including a virtual Visa card, Amazon, Lowes, The Home Depot and over 40 other options. The app can be downloaded free from ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"BCA Business Aviation Products And Service Previews" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).