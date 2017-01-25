UK-based BBA Aviation and Gama Aviation have joined their U.S. aircraft management and charter businesses, with a combined fleet of 200 aircraft. The combined entity will be called Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management. The agreement closed Jan. 1., expands Gama and BBA Aviation’s presence in the U.S. and provides each company with a full national presence. Gama Aviation’s business is concentrated on the East Coast, while BBA’s business is predominantly on the ...
