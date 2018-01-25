Argus International has launched a Flight Department Best Practices Assessment for business aviation flight departments looking to enhance safety practices with a globally recognized set of best practices, the company said. The assessment includes a list of recommendations for the operator to consider relating to improving the operational safety within the organization. The assessment requires flight departments to demonstrate conformance with a number of criteria.
