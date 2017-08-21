Airports now have the tools to proactively determine if GPS signal jamming is taking place on their property. The latest offering comes from Spirent Communications, whose new portable GSS200D can detect interference coming from jammers more than 1,600 ft. away by monitoring the radio bands of a variety of ground- and space-based augmentation systems used for instrument approaches. Those include the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service, the FAA’s Wide Area Augmentation ...