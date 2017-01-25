​AirFlyte has changed its name to Rectrix MRO, the company announced. The rebranding is from the 2013 acquisition of AirFlyte by Rectrix. The name change reflects the company’s corporate MRO services and presents a united brand to customers, it said. Rectrix MRO is an FAA Part 145. Repair stations are located at Westfield-Barnes and Worcester regional airports in Massachusetts; and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, ...