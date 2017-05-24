Airbus sees strong potential in Voom, an on-demand helicopter booking service incubated within A3, the aircraft maker’s Silicon Valley outpost, and now being tested in helicopter-friendly Sao Paulo. If successful, Voom will likely become a stand-alone company, says CEO Uma Subramanian. Voom was launched on April 6 and is planned to transition from the beta test to an “evergreen” service in Sao Paulo, Subramanian says, and looks to expand into other cities around the world. ...