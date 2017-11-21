​Airbus has sold its Vector Aerospace subsidiary, best known for its rotary-wing repair and overhaul work, to StandardAero. Financial terms of the deal, finalized on Nov. 3, were not made public. Once merged, the Vector name will be permanently retired. Airbus purchased Canada-based Vector in 2011 with the aim of firming up its services business. However, five years later it declared it was looking to auction off non-core activities, including Vector. Vector generated more than $700 million ...