Airbus Helicopters reports construction is underway for its H135 Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Qingdao, China. The work is expected to be completed by 2018. A framework agreement signed in June 2016 calls for 100 H135s to be assembled at the plant over the next 10 years, and the first aircraft rollout from Qingdao is planned for mid-2019. The FAL will have a total annual capacity of 18 H135 helicopters, which could be extended for future growth. The new facility will be jointly operated by ...