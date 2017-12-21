Airbus has ended production of the H120 after delivering 700 of the light helicopter whose Safran Arrius engine has ceased production as well. Previously designated EC120 Colibri, the aircraft was jointly developed by Eurocopter with China’s Harbin Aviation Industries Group and Singapore Technologies Aerospace and introduced into the market in 1998. It was widely adopted for law enforcement and military flight training. However, in recent years sales have stagnated, particularly with ...