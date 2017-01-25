Air Methods Corp. has acquired three Airbus H145 helicopters for hospital-based air medical transport. The aircraft will replace older aircraft now in service. St. Louis Children’s Hospital will receive two of the aircraft, while Virginia Commonwealth University Health System will receive one. Air Methods will own and operate the aircraft for both hospitals. Completion will include interiors that will seat up to four ...
