Germany-based charter operator Air Hamburg is the launch customer for Embraer’s Legacy 650E large business jet, the company announced. Air Hamburg will expand its fleet with an additional order for three new Legacy 650E large business jets valued at $77.7 million at current list prices. The “E” stands for Evolution. Delivery is scheduled for this year’s third quarter. The agreement was announced at the EBACE in Geneva. “We are very pleased with this new ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Air Hamburg Launch Customer For Legacy 650E" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).