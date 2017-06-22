Germany-based charter operator Air Hamburg is the launch customer for Embraer’s Legacy 650E large business jet, the company announced. Air Hamburg will expand its fleet with an additional order for three new Legacy 650E large business jets valued at $77.7 million at current list prices. The “E” stands for Evolution. Delivery is scheduled for this year’s third quarter. The agreement was announced at the EBACE in Geneva. “We are very pleased with this new ...