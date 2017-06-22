Aerion has selected GE Aviation to study engine development for its AS2 supersonic trijet. Brad Mottier, vice president of GE’s Business and General Aviation and Integrated Systems business unit, said his company has signed a “definitive agreement” with Aerion for a joint study to define requirements for the turbofans that will power the Mach 1.5 business jet. The agreement culminates two years of discussions between the two companies. “These guys are ...