Austro Engine GmbH, a division of Diamond Aircraft Group, has reached 1 million flight hours for its AE300 jet fuel aviation engine. More than 1,500 engines have been delivered for operation since the beginning of serial production in 2008. The four-cylinder, 2-liter piston engine burns Jet A or diesel fuel to produce 170 hp. The manufacturer reports the engine has 45% lower fuel burn than conventional piston aircraft engines running on aviation gas, produces less exhaust emissions and is ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"AE300 Engine Reaches Million Flight Hours" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).