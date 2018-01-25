AccuWeather has launched AccuWeather for the Google Assistant, an app that makes it easy to access weather forecasts using natural language commands. The app allows people to ask simple weather and forecast-related questions. It helps users quickly find the current conditions for their exact location and millions of other locations worldwide and provides exclusive and proprietary weather forecasts.
