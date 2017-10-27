Selected accidents and incidents in September 2017. The following NTSB information is preliminary. September 23 — About 0745 CDT, a Cessna TR182 (N4777T) crashed about 3 nm west of Thief River Falls Regional Airport (TVF), Thief River Falls, Minnesota. The private pilot and two passengers were fatally injured and the airplane was destroyed. The Cessna was registered to and operated by the pilot as a personal flight. It was IFR, however no flight plan had been filed. The ...