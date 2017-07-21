AirPower Software specializes in the design and development of aviation software products used to analyze aircraft operating costs, charter and leasing strategies, and solutions to aid in the identification of business aircraft suitable for various mission needs. AirPower Software powers the ARGUS CompAir products. ARGUS is a specialized aviation services company whose mission is to provide the aviation marketplace with data and information necessary to make informed decisions and manage ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"About AirPower Software Group Inc. And ARGUS" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).