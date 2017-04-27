According to the Aircraft Electronics Association’s (AEA) year-end market report, total worldwide business and general aviation electronics sales for 2016 amounted to $2.2 billion, which was down 6.4% from 2015. That was the lowest annual total since 2012, the first year the association began tracking sales. A little more than half of last year’s billings came from “forward fit,” that is installations in new production aircraft. And new aircraft deliveries were down ...