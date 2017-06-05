Welcome to the Aviation Week Network Subscriber Services. If you wish to order, renew or receive assistance with an Aviation Week Network subscription, please contact us as outlined below.
Subscriptions:
• Subscribe to Aviation Week & Space Technology
• Subscribe to Business & Commercial Aviation
• Subscribe to an AWIN market briefing or report
• Subscribe to Aviation Week Network Newsletters
• Learn more about our AWIN data services options
Subscription Services Contacts:
Customer Service:
North America: 800.525.5003
Outside North America: +1.847.763.9147
Email: awst@omeda.com
Audience Development/Circulation:
Laurie Becker, User Marketing Manager
Email: laurie.becker@aviationweek.com
For urgent or technical issues:
Abi Ahrens, Director of User Insights & Strategy
Email: abi.ahrens@aviationweek.com
Reprints:
Wrights Media
North America: 877.652.5295
Outside North America: +1.281.419.5725
Email: penton@wrightsmedia.com