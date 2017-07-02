HOUSTON—World View Enterprise’s planned four-day uncrewed Stratollite high-altitude balloon test over Tucson, Arizona, ended after 17 hr. due to a small leak in one of the altitude control systems, according to a July 1 statement from Jane Poynter, the company’s chief executive ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "World View Stratollite Balloon Test Ends Early".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.