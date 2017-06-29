HOUSTON—After a seven-day weather delay, World View Enterprises’ 400 ft.-long Stratollite high-altitude balloon rose from a remote test facility outside Tucson, Arizona, on June 29 to initiate the longest test flight yet for the planned long duration stratospheric research and tourist ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "World Viewâ€™s Stratollite Balloon Test Underway".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.