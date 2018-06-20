HOUSTON—NASA will join with the departments of Homeland Security and Energy to enhance a national strategy for detecting and responding to the threat of impacts from near-Earth ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "White House Calls For Better Asteroid Impact Planning".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.