LOS ANGELES—Stratolaunch Systems took another step toward first flight of the twin-fuselage, air-launch rocket carrier aircraft at Mojave Air & Space Port with a series of higher speed taxi tests on Feb. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Stratolaunch Ups Speed In Mojave Taxi Tests".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.