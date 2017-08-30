HOUSTON—NASA’s Johnson Space Center, closed to all but essential personnel since Aug. 27 by sustained heavy rain from major hurricane-turned-tropical-storm Harvey, is preparing to re-open Sept. 5, a day after the Labor Day federal ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Storm-Battered NASA Johnson To Reopen Sept. 5".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.