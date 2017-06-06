Among experiments reaching the International Space Station (ISS) on the first SpaceX Dragon capsule to revisit the orbiting outpost is a 3.5-kg experiment provided by the Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) that will study the effects of the in-space environment on ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpaceX Dragon Delivers First Chinese Experiments To ISS".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.