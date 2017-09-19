This computer-generated image shows Dextre (right) on the end of Canadarm2, holding an advanced vision system: Canadian Space Agency
HOUSTON—Under an $11.9 million contract awarded by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), Ottawa-based Neptic Design Group will develop an external visual inspection system for the six-person International Space Station ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Space Agency Developing Spacecraft-Inspection Device".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.