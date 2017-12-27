Funeral services for Bruce McCandless II, a retired NASA astronaut and U. S. Navy aviator best known for conducting the first untethered spacewalk, are planned for Jan. 16, 2018, at the United States Naval Academy Main Chapel in Annapolis, Md. Burial will follow the 10 a.m., EST, services at the Naval Academy Cemetery, also in Annapolis. McCandless died Dec. 21, 2017, at the Los Angeles County University of Southern California Medical Center, of California, according to spokespersons for ...
