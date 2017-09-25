Heads of the U.S., Russian, European, Chinese and Japanese agencies and an interpreter speak to reporters at the opening day of the International Astronautical Congress: Irene Klotz/Aviation Week
ADELAIDE, Australia—Russia does not plan to launch its new science lab to the International Space Station (ISS) until late 2018, likely prolonging the country’s scaled-down staffing of the orbital base, which frees an extra seat aboard Soyuz capsules for NASA or U.S. partners ahead of upcoming commercial space ...
