MOSCOW—Russia’s S7 Group, the private investor behind the Sea Launch project, plans to support the development of future space transportation technologies with the purchase of at least 50 next-generation Soyuz launch ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Russiaâ€™s S7 Group To Invest in Soyuz-5 Rocket".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.